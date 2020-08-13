Torrential rain and thunderstorms have wreaked havoc across the West Country as the Met Office warns people to prepare for more disruption in the coming days.

Yellow storm warnings are in place for much of the region, following a week of scorching temperatures.

At Gloucestershire Royal Hospital the lightning and heavy rain on Wednesday 12 August forced patients and staff to evacuate the A&E waiting area while firefighters pumped water out.

According to a spokesperson, the drainage system at the Tower Block was overwhelmed by the volume of water and damaged parts of the ceiling on the 9th floor of the building.

Craig Bradley, Associate Chief, was also called to help after two trees that were struck by lightning damaged an administrative building off Great Western Road. He said, "Whilst there was unavoidable disruption for a short period, thankfully no staff or patients came to any harm."

The chaos at the hospital came on the same day the NHS trust in charge of it declared a critical incident, because its A&E department was already overwhelmed with an influx of patients.

Meanwhile in Devon guests at a holiday park near Chudleigh had a lucky escape after a tree fell onto two chalets.

Crews from Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue were called to Finlake Holiday Resort and found the huts badly damaged. Fortunately everyone escaped unharmed.

People have been sharing videos and pictures on social media of the weather where they are in the West Country.

What can we expect over the next few days?

According to the Met Office, some areas will stay dry while others will be hit again by intense thunderstorms - with flooding and damage predicted in places.

A small chance of fast-flowing or deep floodwater, bringing a danger to life and flooding of homes and businesses

Dangerous driving conditions along with the chance of road closures and delays to public transport

Power, and other essential services, could be disrupted or even lost

Damage to buildings and other structures by lightning strikes, hail or strong winds

