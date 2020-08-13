Two people have been saved by firefighters after getting trapped in mud in the River Avon in Bristol.

Emergency crews were called to Somerset Street in Redcliffe, near Temple Meads Railway Station, just before 9pm on Wednesday 12 August. It had been reported that a number of people were stuck in the river mud.

When fire crews got there, they found three people in severe difficulties. The firefighters used a turntable ladder to rescue two of the casualties while a third managed to make their own way to safety.

The firefighters handed the casualties to the care of ambulance crews. Police officers also attended the scene.

Avon Fire and Rescue Service has Tweeted about the rescue: