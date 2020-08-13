A soldier from Wiltshire has completed a grueling 700 mile walk to raise money for his poorly daughter - all whilst barefoot.

Chris Major Christopher Brannigan began his trek from Lands End 25 days ago, and reached the finish line in Edinburgh on Wednesday 12 August.

Chris had to walk the equivalent of a marathon each day and has so far raised more than £340,000 for treatment for his daughter Hasti.

Eight-year-old Hasti has a rare genetic condition that is currently untreatable.

She was diagnosed in 2018 with Cornelia de Lange Syndrome (CdLS) - which means she often suffers from seizures and severe anxiety.

He did the walk to raise money to fund research into potential treatment for his daughter.

Chris, 40, and Hengameh Delfaninejad, 42, knew something was wrong with their daughter Hasti from the minute she was born.

But the now eight-year-old was only diagnosed with the disorder Cornelia de Lange Syndrome (CdLS) in 2018.

Children with CdLS - a rare genetic disorder usually caused by a mutation in a developmental gene - often suffer from seizures and severe anxiety.

There is currently no cure for the disease, but Chris hopes to raise enough money for research into the disorder.

You can donate here