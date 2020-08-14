A burst water main has closed a major road in North Somerset after it created a large sinkhole in which a coach got stuck.

Bristol Water confirmed the burst happened on the A38 in Winscombe late on Thursday 13 August, between Sidcot Lane and Oakridge Lane on the A371.

The section of Bristol Road will be closed into next week as emergency repairs are carried out there.

It caused some localised flooding, the company confirmed, but it assured local residents it has been isolated.

Officers from Avon and Somerset Police were in attendance just after it happened, following reports a coach got stuck in the sinkhole.

Pictures shared by the force on social media show the coach tilted as one side became lodged in the broken road surface.

The busy road is used by drivers heading to Bristol Airport. They are being advised to follow the diversions and use the A370 via junction 2 of the M5.

Traffic monitoring site Inrix is warning there is traffic in the area as emergency repairs get underway.

Bristol Water said crews are currently trying to make the area safe so they can start the work and apologised to locals and road users for the disruption.

It is expected to remain closed until next week.

