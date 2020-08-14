WARNING: This article contains an image some readers may find upsetting.

A dead puppy has been found dumped like a "piece of household rubbish" by a gate in Somerset.

The body of the white and tan coloured Jack Russell terrier was discovered by a gateway off Hewish Lane in Crewkerne on Sunday 9 August.

He was taken to Kingfisher Veterinary Practice where a member of the team there contacted the RSPCA about what happened.

The puppy is thought to have been around six months old. It is believed he might have recently had an operation due to a small shaved patch on his leg and injection marks.

RSPCA - READ MORE:

The animal welfare charity is now asking for information from members of the public so officers can investigate what happened.

Inspector Marie Griffiths from the organisation said, "We’re not sure why this poor dog has died but what we do know is he had been discarded dispassionately like a piece of household rubbish.”

People are reminded that all calls to the charity's appeal line are treated with confidence. You can contact an officer on 0300 123 8018.

On Tuesday 11 August the RSPCA issued an urgent appeal for funding, after it dealt with more than 10,000 incidents across the West Country during lockdown.