A Gloucester doctors' surgery has warned that an error with the UK telephone system means calls to patients are appearing to come from a massage parlour in Rochdale.

Aspen Medical Practice has approached the situation in good humour, telling followers on Twitter that phone calls from clinicians are coming up on phones as 'Liaisons Sauna Club'.

If you live in Gloucester, and that caller ID appears, it's probably one of our clinicians calling you, and not someone at a Sauna in Rochdale.

In a reply to a comment on Twitter, the person in charge of the Horton Road-based surgery's account said: "Luckily we can see the funny side, so it's not ALL bad! It's a bit like being in a Carry On film..."

If you are curious about the Liaisons Sauna Club in Rochdale, or were under the impression you have recently received a call from someone there, it is described on Facebook as a 'liberated lifestyle club'.

According to Gloucestershire Live, it identifies itself as an adult sex entertainment venue with "sensual pay rooms fitted with huge beds for group fun".

While the mix-up can be laughed at, it has caused a certain amount of chaos for people working at the practice.

Other than causing periodic embarrassment and few laughs at our expense, it might explain why it feels that a lot of our calls go unanswered by patients who've asked us to call them. This does cost us time, which is not welcome at a time of considerable demand pressure!

One Twitter user asked whether the massage parlour or the surgery would be more likely to get an answer to a call, to which someone from the practice replied: "This is precisely the question that occurred to us Steve. Several of our GPs were starting to wonder why some patients sounded so disappointed when we returned their calls."

On 15 July a tweet was posted on the practice's page, informing people that a new telephone system was being installed to "offer additional functions to staff and patients."

On Tuesday 11 August the warning was posted about the 'teething problems' they seem to be experiencing.

In a thread of replies it was suggested the new iPhone being used could be connected to a database of numbers with caller ID that is now out of date.

