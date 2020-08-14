Two boys were saved by the RNLI after they were being swept out to sea by strong currents.

The lifeguards were patrolling Teignmouth beach in East Devon when they spotted the boys in difficulty after entering the water in a dangerous area close to the mouth of the River Teign.

It happened shortly after 4pm on Thursday 14 August.

Senior RNLI lifeguard, Tamar Hosking spotted two boys being swept around The Point into the deep and fast-flowing water off the shipping channel. She immediately responded on her rescue board.

The boys had started to panic, with one struggling to keep his head above water.

After alerting her colleagues at the lifeguard facility to launch the RWC (rescue water craft),Tamar paddled after the swimmers, getting one boy on to her board while supporting the other alongside.

The strong current had dragged the boys more than 300 metres out to sea, well beyond The Ness, the headland on the opposite side of the river mouth.

RNLI lifeguard, Luke Adey, came out on the RWC, ferrying the two casualties back toshore individually. The pair did not require medical treatment but he gave them some safety advice.

Tamar’s quick actions undoubtably saved these boys' lives. They are very lucky.

Henry Irvine, RNLI Lead Lifeguard supervisor says: "This is the second incident in as many days where bathers have entered the water near to The Point and found themselves being carried out to sea by the exceptionally strong current.

"If you are seeking to swim, kayak or paddleboard at Teignmouth then please avoid ThePoint and Back Beach due to the rip currents, boats and underwater hazards. The safestplace to swim is always between the red and yellow flags where there is continuous lifeguard observation between 10am and 6pm."