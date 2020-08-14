Swindon remains on the Government's coronavirus watchlist as an 'area of concern', but the number of confirmed cases in the town has gone down.

The latest weekly surveillance report from Public Health England (PHE) reveals the rate of infection there in the seven days to 9 August was 44.1 per 100,000 people.

That is a slight decrease on previous rates, when it was as high as 46.8.

Swindon Borough Council's Director of Public Health, Steve Maddern, says the figures are continuing to fall as health bosses ramp up efforts to reduce the spread of the virus.

What is the watchlist?

The National Covid-19 surveillance reports are published weekly on the Government website.

There are three classifications that can be given to locations highlighted on the list - areas of concern, areas for enhanced support and areas of intervention.

Swindon is the only place in the West Country to appear on the surveillance report as an area of concern.

This means it has a "high prevalence" of coronavirus cases, but the authority is taking "targeted actions to reduce prevalence" such as extra testing and more community engagement.

A new mobile testing centre was set up at The County Ground on Wednesday 12 August in response to the spike.

The local council have also been giving leaflets to residents living in SN1 and SN2, reminding them what they can do to protect themselves from coronavirus. It comes after a significant number of new infections were coming out of these central areas.

The most up-to-date numbers released on Friday 14 August reflect the week several cases were confirmed among staff members at a Tesco Extra store.

Since then cases have been confirmed at a Poundland store in the town. Both affected shops are located in the SN1 postal area.

Coronavirus in Swindon - a timeline:

In July various businesses in Swindon were hit with new cases of Covid-19 including Honda, Royal Mail, some fire stations and an Iceland distribution centre.

The XPO Logistics depot, home to Iceland, soon became the hotspot for new cases in the town with more than 50 people testing positive. Two people went to hospital but were soon discharged.

A mobile testing unit was set up at the distribution centre and hundreds of staff members were tested within days. According to health bosses at Swindon Borough Council, asymptomatic workers were driving Swindon's increasing case numbers.

In the week leading up to the end of July, Swindon's increase in coronavirus cases was the largest rise per 100,000 people in England.

At the start of August, health leaders said the mini outbreak was under control and that there was no cause for concern amongst the wider public in Swindon - days later, on Friday 7 August, the town was placed on the Government's coronavirus 'watchlist' as an area of concern.

As case numbers in the town started to fall, around 50 people tested positive again on the weekend of 8 and 9 August - prompting a swift response from the council as they tried to avoid a local lockdown.

On Monday 10 August it was confirmed that a "small number" of staff members at a Tesco store had contracted coronavirus.

As part of efforts to avoid Government-enforced restrictions, Swindon Borough Council health bosses sent letters to residents living in the SN1 and SN2 areas - reminding them of the things they can do to prevent the spread.

A new mobile testing centre opened at The County Ground on Wednesday 12 August.

