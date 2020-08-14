Two people have been arrested after the sudden death of a 29-year-old man in Bath.

It happened on Thursday 13 August. It is believed the man died following an incident involving a number of people on a footpath that runs along the River Avon.

Police believe it happened at around 3.15pm, just off Brassmill Lane.

Two men, 47 and 53, were arrested at the scene and remain in police custody. Officers from Avon and Somerset Police are still examining the area.

A forensic post-mortem examination is also taking place to establish how the young man died.

A police spokesperson said: "I appreciate the man’s death may cause concern among local residents but we are confident what happened was an isolated incident.

“I’d like to reassure people we will undertake a thorough investigation and do our utmost to provide the answers the man’s family need.

“Two men remain in custody and are currently giving their accounts of yesterday afternoon to officers.”