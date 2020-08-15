Businesses around the region are delighted they can reopen following a lifting of lockdown measures this morning.

Beauticians, tattooists and spa centres have been welcoming clients as some of the latest companies given permission to restart close contact facial treatments.

The Weston Beauty Clinic is one of many salons where the phone won't stop ringing.

Lockdown restrictions were due to be eased at the beginning of the month but a spike in Covid-19 cases lead to a delay.

Although hairdressers have been able to reopen since the beginning of July, new stricter rules have come in to make sure staff wear visors and a face mask.

But Barnstaple stylist Gayle Storey has concerns about how restrictive that will be as one of her clients nearly passed out while wearing just a face mask in the salon.

What's allowed from today?

Theatres can allow socially distanced audiences inside.

Wedding receptions of up to 30 people have been permitted.

Tattoo studios, beauty salons, spas and hairdressers can offer additional services including front of face treatments.

Casinos, skating rinks, bowling alleys, and indoor play areas open for the first time since the lockdown was imposed.

Meanwhile bowling alleys are asking people to wear their own trainers when they book out a lane.

It is one of the changes, which include using only every other lane for social distancing, which have been implemented at venues like Better Leisure in Bath.

Soft play centres like Ocean Adventurers in Cheddar have also reduced their capacity down to 30% and closed off areas like the ball pit and sensory zones.

Read more