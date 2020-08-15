People across the region have been taking part in commemorative events today (15 August) in honour of the 75th anniversary of VJ Day.

The day marks both the surrender of Japan in the Second World War and the ending of the global conflict.

The Allied forces had secured victory in Europe by May 1945, known as VE Day, but there were still months of fierce fighting in the Far East before the conflict was finally over.

The battles that took place in that part of the world are sometimes referred to as the forgotten conflict of the war, but those behind today's events are determined the sacrifices made are remembered.

Plymouth took part in an international tribute for VJ Day called' Waking up to Peace', which has seen pipers across the world stand to play Battles O’er at sunrise in their countries.

Local Piper Ian Kempsell gave his tribute from Plymouth Hoe earlier today.

The Royal British Legion in Looe has placed information cards around the town's memorial on the 39 soldiers from the town who lost their lives in WW2.

It took two years to gather all the information needed to complete the project.

Rifleman Ashley Brown from Dorchester has joined the same regiment as his great grandfather to try and understand the experiences he went through when he fought in the far east.

Watch the below as Riffleman Brown details the story of his grandfather.

The Red Arrows are also set to create their iconic red, blue and white stripes across the skies of the region as part of a national flypast for the occasion.

As part of the path, the team is due to cross the Bristol Channel at around 5pm, although the flight path and timings are subject to change due to weather conditions.

Places in the region the team will be visible from should all go to plan are:

5.04pm: Berrow, Somerset. From there they should fly over or very close to Wedmore

5.08pm: Evercreech, Somerset

5.11pm: Corsham, Wiltshire

5.13pm: Sherston, Wiltshire

5.15pm: Hook and Royal Wootton Bassett, near Swindon

