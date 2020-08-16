Four young men have died after a car collided with a house near Calne and caught fire.

Emergency services were called to the crash on the A4 at Derry Hill at around 3am today (16 August).

The people living inside the house were unharmed but four young men who were in the vehicle died at the scene.

Wiltshire Police say the group were all from the local area.

This was an absolutely horrific collision on our roads in the early hours of this morning.

Supt Steve Cox said: “This was an absolutely horrific collision on our roads in the early hours of this morning. All blue light services attended the scene and were met with devastating scenes after a vehicle travelling along the A4 collided with a house and caught on fire. “All four occupants of the vehicle died at the scene. Their families have been informed and we are in the process of assigning each family with specialist trained officers. My thoughts, and the thoughts of all at Wiltshire Police are with them all today.”Officers, paramedics, and fire crews have attended the scene and road closures will stay in place for the rest of day on the A4 and the A342 between Pewsham and Calne.

The Vice-Chairman of the Parish Council, Jim Cook, was at the scene and he told ITV News road safety has been a big issue in the area for many years.

He went onto say that he would like to see a forty mile per hour limit introduced all the way through to Calne.

"We've seen accidents along the A4 again related to speed and related to people driving too fast."

"The problem is that it is a fast-looking road and we have experts on the council and friends of ours who are road traffic engineers. We know that if a road looks fast people will drive fast whatever the speed limit is."

"A fresh look at the speed limits of this area, in particular, would make a lot of sense." Anyone who witnessed the incident has been asked to contact the police via 101.