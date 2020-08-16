A man has died following a car crash in Cornwall yesterday, Saturday 15th August.

The incident, which involved one vehicle, took place at around 7.45pm at The Valley, near Porthcurno.

The man, who police say had been driving the vehicle, was treated by paramedics but died at the scene.

A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "The road was closed in both directions while emergency services worked on the male casualty, who had been the driving the vehicle. Tragically, he was pronounced dead at the scene."

"Specialist officers from Devon and Cornwall's Alliance Roads Policing Team attended and examined the scene to establish the cause of the collision."

Police are now appealing for information and for any dash cam footage of the incident.

Those with information can contact the force by dialing 101 quoting log 954 of 15/08/2020.