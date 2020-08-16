Avon and Somerset Police are continuing to appeal for information regarding a 32-year-old man from Glastonbury who was reported missing almost two weeks ago.

Lawrence Kemp was last in contact with his family late on Saturday 1st August.

The last confirmed sighting of him was in the early hours of the following day in Chilkwell Street, when he was wearing a blue checked shirt, over a pale blue T-shirt. He was reported missing the following day.

Police say he left home without his wallet, bank cards or cash and his disappearance is out-of-character.

Lawrence is white, about 170cm (5ft 8ins) tall and slim with a shaven head and a bushy brown beard.

He has a tattoo on his right forearm and a tongue piercing.

Temporary Detective Inspector Katherine Paul said: “We believe Lawrence has been using a red and black road bike, which has a slim frame and curved handlebars."

"It is said to have been fitted with thin Schwalbe Marathon Plus, so it can be ridden off-road as well."

“Lawrence is known to cycle to local wooded areas and beauty spots including Glastonbury Tor and Coombe Hill Woods near Street, as well as areas such as Compton Dundon."

“We’d ask Lawrence to get in touch if he should see this appeal. Likewise we’d urge anyone who has seen Lawrence, or an abandoned bike matching his, to come forward.”