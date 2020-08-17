Heavy rainfall has caused flash flooding across areas in North Devon.

The area worst affected is Barnstaple, where many roads have been cut off, cars abandoned, gardens flooded and people unable to leave their homes or work.

The torrential rain started in the early afternoon.

Many people said the flash flooding was 'sudden' and came 'out of nowhere'.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue says it is responding to the 'most urgent' calls first.

It has warned people to not drive or wade through the water.

We are dealing with dozens of calls to flooding in Barnstaple town centre. We are going to the most urgent calls first but will get to you as soon as we can. Do not drive through floodwater and never wade through water.

All emergency services were in the town assisting people in need.

Police helicopters were also circling around the town.