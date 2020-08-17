Family and friends of a teenager who died suddenly at Boardmasters festival in 2017 have remembered him three years on with an annual cycle.

George Zographou died of Meningitis B whilst attending the Cornish festival.

The Bristol teenager was misdiagnosed and died alone on the floor of a welfare tent.

Loved ones of George, also known as 'Zoggy', mark his death every year with a cycle, all raising money for Meningitis Now.

In 2019, the family cycled to Paris, raising awareness about the symptoms of Meningitis.

This year they were determined to not let coronavirus halt their plans to mark the third anniversary of his death.

They cycled 60 miles from the Zographou’s family home, passing the Meningitis Now HQ in Stroud and ending up at the Crematorium.

Nicole, George's sister paid tribute to him: