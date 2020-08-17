A 13-year-old girl and 70-year-old woman have been left with life-threatening injuries following a two vehicle crash in Devon.

Officers from Devon and Cornwall Police were called out shortly after 2pm on Sunday 16 August to a road that runs between Newton Abbot and Torquay.

The 70-year-old woman was airlifted to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth, while the 13-year-old girl was airlifted to Bristol Children's Hospital.

Both are said to be in a critical condition.

Devon and Cornwall Police are seeking any witnesses of the collision, including those who may have dashcam footage of the incident or build-up to it.

Anybody with information is urged to call police on 101.