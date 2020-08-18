A clean-up operation is underway in Barnstaple after flash-flooding brought chaos to the town.

Businesses and homes in the North Devon town were badly flooded after torrential downpours on 17 August.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue said it had received at least 60 calls for help as a result of the weather, with firefighters reportedly working through the night to clear the worst of it.

Some drivers were also forced to abandon their cars as traffic came to a standstill, while main routes into the town centre were blocked.

Paul Belton, who is one of the managers at The Bike Shed, said he had “never seen flooding so bad” in 22 years of working at the shop.

“It was so quick - it happened in 10 minutes,” he told ITV News West Country.

“I’ve worked here for 22 years and it’s never been this bad. Occasionally, when the tide’s high, the drains back up but it’s never like this.

“We’ve been mopping it up this morning.”

Updates to follow.

