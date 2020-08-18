A section of the M4 motorway in Gloucestershire is partially closed following a crash involving a lorry and a car.

The eastbound-side of the carriageway was closed after the collision was reported near the Prince of Wales Bridge around 4.20am.

Highways England say the closure - which is in force between junctions 22 and 21 - is likely to affect peak traffic later this morning.

Drivers are advised to expect delays while emergency services remain at the scene.

A Highways England spokesperson said: “Drivers are being advised that the eastbound M4 in Gloucestershire is currently closed, causing delays that are likely to continue into peak traffic hours this morning.

“The closure is between junction 22 and junction 21 heading into England from Wales over the M4 Prince of Wales bridge.

“This is due to an Avon and Somerset Police-led incident involving two vehicles.

Highways England is working with emergency services to get one lane open as soon as it is safe to do so.

Where are the diversions?

Drivers are urged to use the M48 bridge if travelling to England. For the diversion, exit the M4 at junction 22 shortly after crossing the Prince of Wales bridge.

Travel south on the M49 to the M5 J18a, and join the M5 northbound. Re-join the M4 at J16 (Almondsbury Interchange).