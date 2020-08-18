Mountain bikers in the Forest of Dean have released pictures showing what appears to be efforts to sabotage trails.

One picture tweeted by Forest of Dean MTB shows a piece of wood with nails sticking out of it, while another has a picture of a log with a large spike.

The pictures were taken in the Little Drybrook area, according to the tweet.

It says: “This is getting out of hand and another clear intent to harm bikers.”

Other pictures show more apparent booby traps and a bloodied injured cyclist.

A Gloucestershire police spokesman said: “We are aware of anti-social behaviour on the cycle trails in the Forest of Dean, including logs being dragged onto the tracks.

“We would ask that any incidents are reported to us and that anybody with information should contact Gloucestershire Constabulary on 101.”

This latest incident follows a number earlier this year, including one where glass was scattered on woodland tracks.

The Forest of Dean has become a magnet for mountain bikers and motorcyclists in recent years and it is now a booming business for the district.