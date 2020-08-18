The RNLI had a new team of recruits tag along on its latest call-out in Weymouth.

A pod of dolphins appeared with lifeboats from Weymouth that were attending a jet ski on fire at Ringstead Bay.

The fire was extinguished before the pod arrived to check out everything was ok.

Footage posted on social media shows the dolphins jumping around the two jet skis.

The jet ski was taken back to Weymouth Harbour on the evening of Saturday 15 August.

The bay area is popular with dolphins and they followed other local boats and the lifeboat to the scene.