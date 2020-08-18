A project to complete the final section of a new sea wall at Dawlish, protecting the railway line between Exeter and Plymouth, has been approved by councillors.

Work on the 415 metre long section, which runs between the Coastguards and Colonnade breakwaters, will start later this year and take two years to complete.

Last month the first section of the wall at Marine Parade was completed.

The two sections of wall are part of an £80 million project to strengthen sea defences along the line, which was devastated in the storms of 2014.

The latest part of the project will also see:

A high-level public promenade incorporated into a new sea wall.

Ramped pedestrian access to the beach.

A footbridge to link the two parts of the sea wall.

A footbridge with lifts for Dawlish station.

The reconstruction of the platform closest to the sea.

More than half a million people a year currently use the station at Dawlish, which is one of the stations along the line linking Exeter and Plymouth.

Mike Gallop from Network Rail said: “We know the local community in Dawlish feels strongly about the future of the sea wall and the resilience of the railway and we have listened to their views while developing our plans to protect the railway and the town from extreme weather.

"We are pleased that Teignbridge District Council has approved the remaining section of the new sea wall and thank members for their thorough reviews of our plans throughout the process to date.

"We are delighted with the positive feedback we’ve received from residents about Marine Parade and we know many are looking forward to the improved accessibility the work from Coastguards to Colonnade will bring.

"The new sea wall will protect this vital rail artery to the south west for the next 100 years. World leading engineers have designed these plans, having considered hundreds of other options, and it will ensure the railway line is more resilient for generations to come.”

