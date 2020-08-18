An iconic blue spitfire carrying the names of thousands of heroes of the coronavirus pandemic is performing flypasts of hospitals across the West Country today, Tuesday 18 August.

The NHS Spitfire, has "Thank U NHS" painted on the underside of its wings.

Its owners are handwriting 80,000 names on the aircraft to help raise money for NHS Charities Together.

People have been invited to nominate the names of "local heroes" who have helped or inspired them during the Covid-19 pandemic to add to the aircraft in return for a minimum £10 donation to NHS charities.

The appeal has so far raised more than £30,000. You can find out more on the appeal's Just Giving site.

The former World War Two photo reconnaissance Blue Spitfire PL983 - known as 'L' and based at Duxford in Cambridgeshire - had been conducting flypasts over neighbouring villages during the Thursday 'Clap For Carers' events during the peak of the coronavirus crisis. Now the idea has 'taken off'.

John Romain, pilot and founder of the Aircraft Restoration Company, says: "It's been fantastic. To see the people on the ground waving at you is humbling. The reaction from the people on the ground and the support has been amazing."

The aim is to lift the spirits of those across the UK, many of whom are still living in some form of isolation, while also thanking the hospitals, communities and individuals who have been at the forefront of getting the country through the pandemic.

Here is the flight plan for today's flypasts

Tuesday 18 August 2020

1125 - Cheltenham General

1130 - Gloucestershire Royal

1135 - Cotswold Airport - land

1400 - Cotswold Airport - take off

1405 - Great Western Hospital, Swindon

1412 - Chippenham Community Hospital

1416 - Trowbridge Community Hospital

1420 - Royal United Hospital, Bath

1425 - Southmead Hospital, Bristol

1427 - Bristol Royal Infirmary

1438 - Yeovil District Hospital

1445 - Musgrove Park Hospital, Taunton

1453 - Royal Devon and Exeter

1505 - North Devon District

1518-1540 - Wales

1550 - Cotswold Airport - land

Route timings are estimates and subject to slight change during flight. Due to current unpredictability of weather, flight routes may be postponed if low cloud or rain prohibits flying.