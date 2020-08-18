An iconic blue spitfire carrying the names of thousands of heroes of the coronavirus pandemic is performing flypasts of hospitals across the West Country today, Tuesday 18 August.
The NHS Spitfire, has "Thank U NHS" painted on the underside of its wings.
Its owners are handwriting 80,000 names on the aircraft to help raise money for NHS Charities Together.
People have been invited to nominate the names of "local heroes" who have helped or inspired them during the Covid-19 pandemic to add to the aircraft in return for a minimum £10 donation to NHS charities.
The appeal has so far raised more than £30,000. You can find out more on the appeal's Just Giving site.
The former World War Two photo reconnaissance Blue Spitfire PL983 - known as 'L' and based at Duxford in Cambridgeshire - had been conducting flypasts over neighbouring villages during the Thursday 'Clap For Carers' events during the peak of the coronavirus crisis. Now the idea has 'taken off'.
John Romain, pilot and founder of the Aircraft Restoration Company, says: "It's been fantastic. To see the people on the ground waving at you is humbling. The reaction from the people on the ground and the support has been amazing."
The aim is to lift the spirits of those across the UK, many of whom are still living in some form of isolation, while also thanking the hospitals, communities and individuals who have been at the forefront of getting the country through the pandemic.
Here is the flight plan for today's flypasts
Tuesday 18 August 2020
1125 - Cheltenham General
1130 - Gloucestershire Royal
1135 - Cotswold Airport - land
1400 - Cotswold Airport - take off
1405 - Great Western Hospital, Swindon
1412 - Chippenham Community Hospital
1416 - Trowbridge Community Hospital
1420 - Royal United Hospital, Bath
1425 - Southmead Hospital, Bristol
1427 - Bristol Royal Infirmary
1438 - Yeovil District Hospital
1445 - Musgrove Park Hospital, Taunton
1453 - Royal Devon and Exeter
1505 - North Devon District
1518-1540 - Wales
1550 - Cotswold Airport - land
Route timings are estimates and subject to slight change during flight. Due to current unpredictability of weather, flight routes may be postponed if low cloud or rain prohibits flying.