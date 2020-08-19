A reward of £5,000 is being offered to anyone with information that leads to a conviction over a racially-aggravated attack on an NHS worker in Bristol in July.

The man, who wishes to be known only as K or his stage name K-Dogg, was allegedly driven into and racially abused while on his way home from work at Southmead Hospital.

The 21-year-old man was left with serious injuries after being knocked down by a dark blue Honda Accord car on Monks Park Avenue, Horfield at 4.30pm on Wednesday 22 July.

Four men were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

They remain released under investigation as enquiries continue.

Now, independent charity Crimestoppers is now offering up to £5,000 for information given to them which leads to a conviction.

K-Dogg is still receiving ongoing medical treatment for serious facial injuries and a broken leg.

He was left with a broken leg, nose and cheekbone.

In a statement released on 28 July K-Dogg said:

"I have six months recovery ahead of me, minimum. I have a broken leg, nose and cheekbone, will need plastic surgery to my face and leg and am walking on crutches.

"I don't want this to happen to anyone else, I want people to be aware.

"This has affected me proper - mentally as well as physically. I don't feel safe to walk outside and I can't play football, record my music, go to the gym or even sleep - I have to try to sleep sitting up."

If you were in the area … before the attack and saw the car used in the incident, do get in touch with us.

DI Danielle Underwood, who is leading the investigation, said, "We’re very grateful to Crimestoppers for their support in offering this enhanced reward to help us bring those behind this appalling attack to justice.

"We still need to find answers for the victim and his family and Crimestoppers offers a way for you to help without having to tell us who you are.”

