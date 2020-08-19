Exeter's famous Royal Clarence Hotel site has been sold to new owners - nearly four years after it was burnt to the ground.

Bath-based Andrew Brownsword Hotels has announced the completed sale of the landmark development in the heart of the city.

It has been sold to South West Lifestyle Brands Limited, a company indirectly-owned by former Plymouth Argyle chairman James Brent and his wife.

It has planning permission in place for the creation of a 74-bedroom hotel.

James Brent said: “We are delighted to have acquired this important site in such a stunning location.

We look forward to working with the city, the Cathedral and other partners to replace the historic building.

The hotel in Cathedral Yard was severely damaged by a fire in October 2016.

Restoration plans have been in the pipeline ever since, but progress has been slow.

It is hoped the new owners will inject fresh impetus into the development and make the site fit for the 21st century.

Andrew Brownsword said: “We would like to thank the people of the city of Exeter who have shown us such support and patience since the fateful night of the fire.

"While we are deeply saddened that we were unable to return the hotel to the city that we love, we are satisfied that we have found a good owner for the site, who will restore this corner of Cathedral Yard to its former glory.

"We offer James and his team every good wish as they set to work.”

Read more: