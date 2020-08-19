Families in Somerset have said they lack confidence that the county’s service for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) will improve, after a damning inspection labelled it dysfunctional earlier this year.

Somerset County Council and the Somerset NHS Clinical Commissioning Group have promised change and have been given until the end of September to come up with a plan of action.

They insist they have already made changes and some families are getting better care, but a number of parents have told ITV News they are yet to see anything improve.

15 year-old Emma Hartland, from Taunton, will be starting at a new school next month. It is not a new experience for her - in total, she’s moved school five times. Her mum, Susan, also says she’s been excluded from lessons around 30 times.

Emma explained how her condition affects her behaviour: "When things change I don’t like it. I kind of just like scream and cover my ears because everything’s all wrong."

She says she recently had what she describes as a 'meltdown', "My mum cleaned my room when I was away and she put everything in the wrong place and everything was wrong and I didn’t like it so I reacted badly."

Examples of special educational needs are dyslexia, autism and communication difficulties.

The inspection was carried out by Ofsted and the Care Quality Commission. The report, which was sent to the local authorities in April 2020, found weaknesses - in particular, nine key areas where improvement is urgently required. They include:

The identification of young people who need help

A rate of school exclusion which is too high.

Partnership working across education, the NHS, public health and social care

Working with families to understand and learn from their experiences

Read the full Ofsted and CQC inspection report.

Emma’s mum, Susan Leigh, says she’s been fighting for years to get her daughter both autism and attention deficit and hyperactivity (ADHD) diagnoses, as well as support.

She said: "This is not naughtiness - she has a processing disorder, she cannot process information, and people just don’t understand this and there’s just no support.

"Trying to get any services put in place is absolutely terrible."

When asked how much confidence she has that things will improve in Somerset, she said: "None".

It’s just chaos, absolute chaos.

Multiple families have contacted ITV News West Country to complain about their experiences with the SEND service in Somerset.

One mother, who wanted to remain anonymous, said: "It’s the only county that I’ve ever felt powerless.

"You just go round in circles and sometimes you get to a point and you think ‘we can see the light at the end of the tunnel’ and then somebody else gets involved and takes that rug from underneath you. It’s just chaos, absolute chaos."

Beverley Lister lives near Wedmore. She has been fighting for support for her son.

She said: "I think there are a strong group of parents now. That Ofsted inspection has given this legs.

"We have been complaining about these services since 2014 in very serious manners. Every complaint that goes to Somerset is not answered."

The organisations which run the SEND service in Somerset insist improvements have already been made - including better communication to stop children falling between the gaps.

Cllr Frances Nicholson, Somerset County Council's Lead Member for Children and Families, said: "We know - we wouldn’t be here if it weren’t so - that the experience of some families is not of the right support but we also know that increasing numbers are getting this through the better partnership working that we’re doing."

James Rimmer, chief executive of the Somerset NHS Clinical Commissioning Group, said: "We’re always interested to hear what our children and young people, families, parents, carers, have to say and so we welcome the feedback but I can provide assurance that we are moving forward and we will continue to listen as we move forward."

Parents have given their time, given their views, they’ve shared their experiences but don’t necessarily see what happens with that and the impact of sharing those experiences.

A 'written statement of action' was due to be sent to inspectors this month, but an extension has been granted until the end of September.

Ruth Hobbs, from the Somerset Parent Carer Forum, said: "One of the things that we’ve said we want to see in this written statement of action, as a clear outcome, is that there is an open dialogue with parents and that parents are getting feedback from their views because we feel that’s one of the areas that hasn’t been effective in the past.

"Parents have given their time, given their views, they’ve shared their experiences but don’t necessarily see what happens with that and the impact of sharing those experiences."