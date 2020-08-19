A mystery surrounding the recipent of a unique marriage proposal spelled out in rocks has finally been solved.

The engagement message was spotted in Cheltenham leading to a search to find the bride-to-be.

It was spotted by a local, Kaci Rad, on Leckhampton Hill who coincidentally owns a wedding dress shop called Enchanted Bridal.

Kaci posted a picture of the rocks on Facebook congratulating the couple while posing a few questions: "On my lovely sunny walk yesterday on Leckhampton Hill, we stumbled across this beautiful display of affection, a marriage proposal."

"Big shout out to Chloe wherever you are, we're so happy for you! Did she say yes? Does she need the dress?" Who are the happy couple?"

Now the mysterious Chloe has revealed herself as 22-year-old Chloe Watts from Cheltenham, who had moved to the town two weeks before her engagement.

She got in touch with her local paper, Gloucestershire Live, after her sister spotted the story online.

It was on Sunday August 2, I had no idea, none at all that it was happening, I was very well thrown off the scent.

Chloe's partner Zack, 24, had spent an hour and a half with his friend Peter the day before setting it all up, ready to propose with a beautiful custom made sapphire and diamond ring.

Chloe said: "He'd taken the Monday and Tuesday off work, we were planning to do day trips. He was very casual, he threw me off the scent by planning a BBQ."

"He proposed at around 3 pm. He started a little speech a minute before we got to the edge, so I had an inkling."

"I had no idea that he had written a message in the rocks."

Chloe expects that she and Zack, who have been together for two and a half years, will have a relatively short engagement, and get married in around six months in Cheltenham or the Cotswolds.

And appropriately enough, Chloe is due to meet Kaci for her first wedding dress fitting early next month.