Three quarters of coronavirus patients who were treated at Bristol's Southmead Hospital were still suffering from symptoms three months later.

A new study carried out by researchers at North Bristol NHS Trust found that 81 out of 110 discharged patients were still experiencing symptoms when invited back to clinic.

Symptoms included:

breathlessness

excessive fatigue

muscle aches

Many of them said their quality of life was poor, stating that carrying out simple tasks like washing, dressing or returning to work was a struggle.

Most of the patients did report improvements in their initial symptoms of fever, cough and loss of sense of smell.

The majority of patients also showed no evidence of lung scarring or reductions in lung function.

The findings came as part of the preliminary results of the DISCOVER project, the first of its kind, into the longer-term effects of coronavirus.

It is hoped the findings will help give an insight into the challenges many patients face in their recovery.

There’s still so much we don’t know about the long term effects of coronavirus, but this study has given us vital new insight into what challenges patients may face in their recovery and will help us prepare for those needs.

Dr Rebecca Smith said, “We hope our findings can help patients and their GPs understand the course of post-COVID illness and the role of routine tests.”

The research is due to continue at Southmead Hospital, with researchers collaborating with the University of Bristol to look at the participant blood tests, rehabilitation therapies and psychological support.

