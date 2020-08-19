A teenager from Devon has won an international photography competition for a photo he took of a swan.

17-year-old Adam Lake from Pennymoor took the photo while he was volunteering with the rangers along the Grand Western Canal in Tiverton.

His photo went up against 15,000 others taken all around the world for the Young Bird Photographer of the Year competition.

Adam won the 14-17 year category and was also awarded the title of 'Overall Young Bird Photographer of the Year for 2020'.

The image of the swan which was taken on a mobile phone won him £300 and a pair of binoculars.

Unfortunately, the award ceremony where he would have been presented with his prize by Chris Packham, had to be cancelled.