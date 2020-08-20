A sixth form student who has spent the last two years living in a YMCA hostel while studying her A-Levels has earned a place at Oxford University.

Isobel Innes was just 16 when she left her family home and moved into the hostel in Cheltenham.

She says she had to leave home after an argument with her mother and stepfather, creating challenges which she has had to overcome.

It has felt strange, like going to parents evenings on my own, to talk about my grades, on my own, with teachers has been a bit weird.

However, she went onto add that her teachers at Denmark road school in Gloucester and others were very supportive of her situation.

It has left her feeling overwhelmed by the kindness shown to her.

Like thousands of students across the country, the confusion over the grading system was a stressful time for Isobel, as she did not know whether she would get what she needed to get into Oxford.

However, her hard work has paid off and she has now achieved her dream.

