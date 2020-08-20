A chef has been left starstruck after Gordon Ramsay and David Beckham dined at his restaurant.

The Beckhams had been staying with the Ramsays in one of their properties in Cornwall when they decided to pop into one of the restaurants of one of the county's most successful chefs.

The visit - on August 15 - came as a surprise to chef Paul Ainsworth at The Mariners restaurant in Rock.

Ainsworth began his career working at Ramsay's three Michelin star Chelsea restaurant in 1999.

The chef shared the experience on his Instagram account, saying: "15 years ago I drove to Padstow in a white Skoda van, with everything I owned in black dustbin bags. To start my first position as a head chef."

Ainsworth also used the moment to share words of encouragement and advice for other budding young chefs.

He added: "CHEFS/FRONT OF HOUSE - if you are just starting out in this industry, YES it’s tough and very demanding BUT stay focused work for the best, be kind, work hard, stay teachable, show gratitude, listen to learn, not just to reply and be the hardest worker in the room. "

"As moments like this are truly very special and this incredible industry can take you anywhere. IF you give it your all!"

