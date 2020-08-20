Bristol City Council is reminding people to avoid mass gatherings after seeing a rise in coronavirus cases in the city.

In the past week there has been a 'small but noticeable increase' in positive Covid-19 cases.

The council is now reminding people to adhere to government guidelines after seeing various mass gatherings in Bristol.

In a joint statement Christina Gray, Bristol’s Director of Public Health, and Deputy Mayor Asher Craig (Communities, Equalities & Public Health) said it is 'vital that people adhere to the government restrictions on mass gatherings' to prevent 'a second wave locally.'

The statement from Christina Gray, Bristol’s Director of Public Health, and Deputy Mayor Asher Craig (Communities, Equalities & Public Health) 20th August:

“We have seen a small but noticeable increase in the number of cases of COVID-19 in Bristol over the past seven days and wish to remind citizens of the current government guidelines to help prevent further cases.

“We have been made aware of multiple mass gatherings that have taken place in Bristol in recent weeks, and intended plans for future gatherings of 30+ people.

"These have resulted in large groups of people gathering and travelling together, increasing social interaction.

“In line with the government’s COVID-19 social distancing guidance, it is advised that large gatherings of 30+ people should not take place, even if attendees are wearing face coverings and attempting to maintain social distancing.

"While the risks of transmitting the disease at mass gatherings are relatively low, an increase in social contact which occurs when people are travelling to and from these events, as well as when people meet before, during and afterwards, pose an additional risk of spread.

"This can be particularly problematic when crowds of people use public transport to attend gatherings.

“It is vital that people adhere to the government restrictions on mass gatherings to avoid risks of transmission of the virus and help prevent a second wave locally.

“Mass gatherings have included (but are not limited to) protests, demonstrations and group walks.

"We urge protesters/demonstrators to explore alternative, safer ways to take part in their mission/cause, such as using online platforms and resources.

“We understand that for many people, protests and demonstrations offer a powerful platform for raising awareness of an issue/cause and provoking conversation and change.

"However, while there is no vaccine or cure for the virus, we must work together to mitigate the risk of spread.

The last thing we want is a localised outbreak that means we have to return to restrictions when other parts of the country are lifting theirs

Sue Mountstevens, Police and Crime Commissioner for Avon and Somerset said, “We are still in the middle of a global health emergency.

"The last thing we want is a localised outbreak that means we have to return to restrictions when other parts of the country are lifting theirs – we’ve seen how difficult this was for people living and working in Leicester.

“I know navigating the coronavirus regulations and guidance can feel frustrating and tiresome and hard to do when we are contending with changing rules and advice.

“I support the police approach to only use enforcement as a last resort so we must continue to take personal responsibility be cautious, act with common sense and ensure that the sacrifices of the last four months do not go to waste.”

