A dad who died following an incident in Bath last week has been described as having an "amazing heart."

Carl Picken, 29, from Birmingham, died following an incident involving a number of people on a footpath which runs along the River Avon, off Brassmill Lane last Thursday 13th August, in the afternoon.

Two men, aged 47 and 53, arrested at the scene have since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

A forensic post-mortem examination was conducted but the results were inconclusive.

As a result, further tests will now be carried out to try and establish how Carl died.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Neil Meade said: “We’re still in the early stages of our inquiry and we continue to build a picture of the circumstances surrounding Carl’s death.

It may be some weeks before we know what caused his death as the post-mortem examination proved inconclusive. Further tests will now be carried out but these can take some time.

“Trained family liaison officers are providing Carl’s family with support and we will make sure we keep them updated on the progress of our investigation.”

A tribute released by Carl’s family says Carl was "a loveable rogue."

It continues: “He wasn’t perfect but no one deserves to be taken at such a young age. He still had so much life to live."

“He had an amazing heart and was actually a big softy. He adored his children and it’s unbearable to think he now won’t be around to watch them grow up."

“We appreciate all the love shown towards him and his death has left a hole that will never be filled."

“Known as son/ dad/ brother/ Fat Carl/ Brummie. He was a real funny character.”