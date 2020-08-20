A charity run bus service connecting Torquay Town Centre to Livermead and St Lukes is back up and running after stopping during lockdown.

OurBus is run by Torbay Community Development Trust and has voluntary drivers to help transport passengers.

The service runs on the hour every hour three days a week and is not just a lift but also a way for passengers to socialise.

Workers at the charity say the return of the service will help users get their independence back.

Kelly Bedoyan, from Torbay Community Development Trust said, "A lot of people have said how they are struggling with their mental health at times like this.

"So being able to get out and see people and speak to people and get into town and do things for themselves - because a lot of people have been relying on other services and other people to get their shopping and prescriptions - so using the service can help them to get their independence back."

Currently, only six passengers are allowed on the bus at once.

Each one pays a subscription of between £3 and £6.50 a week.

The charity is using August as a trial month to see if the new capacity is viable to carry on the service.

OurBus is urging more people to sign up and use the service to help secure its future.