A man has been hospitalised and a dog is dead following a house fire in Liskeard.

More than fifty firefighters from across Cornwall were sent to the four-storey property in Cannon Hill when the fire started around 4am.

The fire is believed to have started in the basement and spread through the rest of the building.

Residents in neighbouring houses were evacuated and nearby roads were closed while emergency services tackled the blaze.

Police and paramedics also attended, while residents were advised to close their windows and doors because of the smoke.

Group manager Lee Griffin said the fire - which has now been extinguished - was "significant" and "challenging".

"The fire had taken hold and it was progressing through the property and it could have potentially caught the adjacent properties," he said.

Group manager Lee Griffin speaks to ITV News West Country reporter Sam Blackledge:

"A young male has been taken to Derriford Hospital with smoke inhalation - I'm not sure of the extent of his injuries.

"That's the only human casualty but unfortunately there was a dog that died in the property. We were unable to save the dog."