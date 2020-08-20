Teenagers in the West Country have accused the government of failing students after the furore over grading A Levels and GCSEs.

A-level students found out this week that they would receive their teacher assessed grades - after picking up results calculated by an algorithm last week, which had downgraded many of them.

A week later, on 20 June, BTEC students were told any results they were given or were expecting to receive no longer apply as the exam board reevaluates the grades they had moderated.

GCSE students downloaded their teacher assessed results this morning, but without having taken any exams many say their marks do not feel real to them.

In Plymouth, GCSE student Alana Jones told ITV West Country News that many students were really struggling with their mental health as a result of the uncertainty over the exams.

The pressure that we’ve been put under from the Government until the U turn has actually damaged a lot of young people’s mental health. We’re already so stressed about what our results are going to be, we didn’t need that extra stress on top of what we’ve already got from the Government not deciding what we were going to have as our results.

In Taunton students were pleased with their teacher assessed results but admit they've been left wondering if they could have done better in exams.

A-Level and GCSE exams were cancelled this year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It meant that another way needed to be found to grade students who should have taken them.

Teachers had given their own assessments of the students, but initially the government was planning to use an algorithm to determine grades.

They changed their minds after there was uproar about the A Level grades issued last week, which meant that many students missed out on university places as their algorithm based results didn’t match their predicted grades.