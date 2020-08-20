Pet owners are being warned to stay alert after a rise in dog thefts in recent weeks.

Nine dogs were stolen in just one week in Gloucestershire and now Gloucestershire Constabulary is urging people to keep a close eye on their animals.

On Tuesday 18 August, a collie and her six puppies were taken from a property in Brockworth.

Thieves broke into a building and took the dogs, along with a number of other items, including two chainsaws, a generator, a Makita radio and a trailer.

Earlier in the week, a black English pointer was taken from a house in Longney.

She was taken at around 10.40pm on Saturday 15 August.

Officers are keen to trace two men who were spotted in the Longney area at the time.

A Labrador cross was also taken from a house in Brookthrope at around 4pm on Thursday 13 August.

A dog is not just a pet, it’s a member of the family and part of a home... We are doing all we can to stop these callous thieves.

Chief Inspector Rich Pegler said: “A dog is not just a pet, it’s a member of the family and part of a home.

“We are doing all we can to stop these callous thieves and I would urge anyone who sees anything suspicious to call us immediately.

“There are also a number of ways that you can help protect your dogs, including ensuring that it is never left on its own outside, and making sure that it has been microchipped and the details are up-to-date.”

Other ways of protecting your dog include:

Keep an ID tag on your dog at all times (your surname, mobile number and address only)

Secure gates using bolts at the top and bottom, along with a heavy-duty padlock and gate alarm

Never leave your pet in the garden unattended

Purchase a driveway alarm so you are alerted to any intruders, these can also be used in rear gardens and yards

Make sure your dog is microchipped and their details are updated so that they can be returned if they are stolen and subsequently found.

Avoid leaving a dog tied up outside a shop or left alone in a car, even for a few minutes

Take lots of photographs of your dog to prove ownership if it’s stolen, pay particular attention to any distinguishing markings on your dog.

Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed either incident.

Anyone with information should contact Gloucestershire Constabulary on 101.