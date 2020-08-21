A man has been reunited with lifeguards who saved his life last summer after he collapsed on a beach in Cornwall.

Colin Prentice was at Porthminster beach in St Ives last August with his family when he suffered a bleed to the brain.

This led to him having difficulty breathing and falling unconscious.

His family sought the help of lifeguards Yasmin Mathews, Katherine Woods, Elis Richards and Lloyd Davies who took immediate control of the situation.

They worked quickly to stabilise Colin, while supporting his distraught family and clearing the beach to allow the air ambulance to land.

Colin was transferred to hospital where he undertook further treatment and testing.

His family initially prepared for the worst, however, after a couple of days, Colin slowly started to improve.

But for any significant development to be made, his family had to decide whether to go ahead with brain surgery to remove a blood clot, with only a 50% chance of survival.

His family decided to take the risk and three months on, Colin has made a miraculous recovery.

One year on from his collapse, Colin and his family visited St. Ives for their annual holiday. Lifeguards Yasmin, Katherine, Elis and Lloyd arranged to meet up with the family last Saturday - August 15 - at Porthminster beach.

I can’t thank them all enough. They knew exactly what to do and helped save my life. I wouldn’t be standing here without them and the teamwork they showed on the day, between themselves and the other emergency services, was brilliant.

Richard Allman (Colin’s brother-in-law) said: "It was the quick response of the lifeguards on the beach that day who saved Colin’s life.

"When there seemed little hope, they never gave up."

"Without a shadow of a doubt, we know that the lifeguard’s actions were the reason Colin is still here today and able to visit the scene where it all unfolded."

Lloyd Davies, RNLI lifeguard supervisor, says: "It was a wonderful, yet very emotional experience for myself and the lifeguard team to meet with Colin and his family on Saturday and see him looking so well.

"He is making a fantastic recovery and it’s amazing to see the positive outcome of what was a very dramatic day this time last year."

"We rarely hear feedback or find out the conclusion of major first aids that are passed on to other emergency services, so to all be together again, almost a year to the day, was an absolute pleasure."