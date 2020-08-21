A safety warning has been issued to South West beachgoers ahead of a stormy weekend, following the death of a man who got caught up in an incident on the Lizard Peninsula.

HM Coastguard's search and rescue team was called at around 2pm on Thursday 20 August after it was alerted to reports of a man and teenage boy needing help at sea.

It happened at Church Cove, Gunwalloe, near Helston.

Cornwall's air ambulance was also in attendance along with local fire service crews, paramedics and the police.

Both the man and teenager were rescued from the water. The boy was taken to Treliske Hospital, while the man was in a serious condition and treated by paramedics at the scene.

Devon and Cornwall Police later confirmed he died. A spokesperson from the force said: “Devon and Cornwall Police can confirm that the male did not recover consciousness and sadly was declared deceased."

It is not believed the teenager's condition was life-threatening.

PS Dave Pearce, Response Sergeant for the Truro D Section, described it as a "tragic incident" and said "no one should be entering the water in the next couple of days."

He posted on Twitter.

Mr Pearce's comments follow a similar warning from Devon and Cornwall Police ahead of what is expected to be a stormy weekend with dangerous conditions.

Storm Ellen is likely to bring high winds, waves of up to nine feet and unusually high spring tides, according to the force.

These factors combined create the significant risk of flooding and coastal surges, particularly for homes and businesses in costal communities.

There are concerns holidaymakers, of which it is believed there are currently thousands of in the region, may not be aware of the dangers.

Things to remember if you are heading out:

Check the tide times

Be aware of fast-moving water - conditions are unlikely to be safe for water-based sports and other activities

Avoid storm-watching if the swell becomes high

Only visit lifeguarded beaches - if there is a red flag, do not go into the water.

No flags means no lifeguards!

Plan your trip in advance

As always, people are reminded to call 999 and ask for the Coastguard in an emergency.

