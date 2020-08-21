A paramedic was subject to a "disgusting" assault when a man spat through an ambulance window on to their face as they were on duty.

South Western Ambulance Service Foundation Trust (SWASFT) and Avon and Somerset Police have now launched a public appeal to find the unknown male, who then rode away on his bicycle.

The attack happened in Croydon Street, in Bristol on May 15.

Dave Manners, SWASFT’s Deputy County Commander for Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire said: “We condemn this deplorable assault on our paramedic while they were on duty driving an ambulance."

Nobody should have to face this kind of disgusting behaviour, especially not a healthcare professional working tirelessly during a global health pandemic.

“Our people are there to help you, your family members and friends, often at the most difficult of times."

An A&S Police spokesperson added: "We'd ask anyone who can help us with our investigation into this incident to get in touch with us on 101 or via our website, quoting reference 5220105782.”

The news comes as earlier in the year the service reported that up to 290 incidents of abuse towards crews and control room staff had been reported during the first 10 weeks of lockdown.

That number was an increase from the same period last year where 199 were reported

The #Unacceptable campaign, which was launched in 2018, aims to highlight the abuse and assaults faced by emergency services workers while on the job.

Its aim is to remind people that assaults of this nature are unacceptable, and are a crime.