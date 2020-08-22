An artist has brought together poets from Gloucester to display their work in prominent local places.

30 people in the area have contributed to the outdoor exhibition called "Of Earth and Sky".

The organiser of the project says people will be able to see their work all over the city.

Right across Gloucester right now there are 31 little segments of poetry, almost installed in the landscape for people to discover almost like a giant sculpture Trail. And it will be here for two or three months for people to enjoy.

Rizpah Brinkman, who is one of the poets participating in the exhibition says it has been a great experience.

"It's incredible!"

"As a poet you wonder if your views are relevant, and if people want to hear them and then when you see them out in the public, you kind of feel exposed, but it's it's very exciting because people are ready for it."

There are 31 locations, all of which are listed, together with the poems, on the earth and sky website.