Police are searching a house in Somerset after arresting a man under the Terrorism Act.

The 33-year-old was arrested as part on an investigation by officers from Counter Terrorism Policing Unit.

He remains in custody while searches are carried out at a property in Paulton, near Bath.

The man was arresting on Thursday 20 August on suspicion of Making or possessing an explosive substance in suspicious circumstances.

He was then re-arrested on Friday 21 August under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act.

Officers wearing protective suits were seen entering a property that was cordoned off on The Pithay on Friday evening. A bomb disposal unit was also sent to the scene.

Neighbours living close by said they were evacuated around midday on Friday 21 August and weren't allowed back into their property until six hours later.

Greg Entwistle, who lives nearby to the searched property said, "We were evacuated just after midday (Friday 21 August), because police said they found something suspicious which could have been explosive related.

"But we weren't allowed back into the flat until later that evening.

"I have lived here for four years, it's not what you expect in Paulton."

Investigations and searches of the property are still ongoing.

Chief Inspector Steve Kendall, the local area commander, said: “I would like to reassure the local community that the arrest was carried out by specialist officers from the Counter Terrorism Policing network.

“A 33-year-old man arrested remains in police custody and there is no wider threat to the public.

“I would like to thank the local community for their patience while officers carry out a search of the property and continue their investigation.

“We will have an increased policing presence in the local area and should anyone have any questions or concerns about this activity, I encourage them to speak to one of my officers or call 101 and ask to speak to the local neighbourhood team.”