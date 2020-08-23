A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of stealing up to 40 puppies after police stopped a van on the M6.

Police were called to Beeches Road in Charlton Kings on the afternoon of Saturday 22 August after reports that a man was seen loading a number of puppies into a van.

Between 30 and 40 puppies were recovered from the van and have been taken to an RSPCA vet surgery for assessment.

Officers from Gloucestershire Police liaised with colleagues at West Mercia Police who stopped the van on the motorway.

The 24-year-old man from Durham was then arrested on suspicion of the theft of puppies.

He remains in custody in Gloucestershire.

Officers are asking anyone who has information to call 101 quoting incident 237 of 22 August.