The Environment Agency is investigating how pollution got into the River Frome in Somerset killing more than a dozen fish.

It was alerted by a concerned member of the public on Thursday 20 August after they had seen fish gasping and in distress on a tributary of the river on the outskirts of Frome.

Environment Officers returned to the site on Sunday 23 August where they found 15 dead fish.

"We suspect that these may have died before the pollution source was stopped on Friday. Dissolved oxygen levels in the water are slightly below the ideal level, as a precaution we will use aeration equipment to improve oxygen levels on Sunday"

A fisheries officer will visit the site on Monday to carry out a full fish kill assessment.