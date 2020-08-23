Parking charges will be reintroduced in Somerset West and Taunton owned car parks from Monday 31 August.

The Council introduced free parking at the start of the Coronavirus lockdown.

It then extended it to help support the re-opening of high streets.

Health workers who display permits provided by their NHS Trust can continue to park for free.

The decision has been made in line with the other Somerset district councils.

The council says it has 'lost revenue' and now has to 'concentrate on economic recovery.'

This generous offer was vital during the initial recovery stage as lockdown measures eased, and it was the right thing to do but we have lost revenue and now have to concentrate on economic and social recovery which is key to all our futures.

Cllr Mike Rigby, Executive Member for Planning and Transportation, said: "We want to do all we can to support shoppers and business, and are pleased that everyone was able to take advantage of free parking for five months.

"This generous offer was vital during the initial recovery stage as lockdown measures eased, and it was the right thing to do but we have lost revenue and now have to concentrate on economic and social recovery which is key to all our futures."

Signage will be placed in the car parks reminding people that charges now apply.