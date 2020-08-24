A search is underway to reunite the owner of a missing wedding ring found at the bottom of a lake in Clevedon.

The ring was discovered in the mud at Clevedon Marine Lake in Somerset after it was drained for cleaning.

Rowan Clarke, who organised the clean-up, said it would be “lovely” to return the ring to its rightful owner.

“We have had a couple of people get in touch to say they’ve lost rings in the lake,” she told ITV News West Country, “but we haven’t confirmed who it belongs to.

“We had one person who said they lost their ring in the lake two years ago, but it wasn’t theirs - they had engravings on their ring.”

Other items found during the clean-up include shoes, flippers, goggles and even a mobile phone.

The lake was drained to allow seaweed to be cleaned off the steps and railings, maintenance work to be carried out and the water changed.

The pool was refilled again with 30 million litres of water from the Severn Estuary on the evening of August 20.

