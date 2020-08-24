South West music venues at risk of closing because of the coronavirus pandemic are set to receive nearly a quarter of a million pounds in emergency funding.

Three venues in Bristol as well as others in Bath, Plymouth, Frome, Truro, Swindon and Totnes will share a total of £226,000.

The money has been available by the Government to support grassroots organisations that have been hardest by the pandemic.

It is part of a £3.3million cash injection that will benefit more than 130 venues across the UK, including 10 in the West Country.

Which venues are getting support?

Three venues in Bristol have been awarded funding:

Motion nightclub, £79,906

The Old Bookshop in Bedminster, £46,101

The Louisiana in Wapping Road, £5,500

Also set to receive funding are Komedia Bath in Bath (£20,000), St Austell Band Club in St Austell (£13,460), 23 Bath St in Frome (£11,000), The Hutong Cafe in Plymouth (£9,000), Level III in Swindon (£8,322) and The Barrel House Ballroom in Totnes (£5,500).

Motion was only one of four venues in the country to receive the highest possible amount, with the other three in London.

Martin Page, co-director of the nightclub, said: "I am incredibly grateful to be accepted for this fund and I thank DCMS and the Arts Council England wholeheartedly for their support.

"It goes to show that all of our endeavours over the years, the constant push for fresh music and upcoming talent for the UK’s music community doesn’t go unnoticed.

Our country's music scene is the best in the world and electronic music is a significant aspect of life, not only in Bristol, but around the globe.

"It is humbling to receive recognition alongside so many incredible grassroots venues throughout the UK."

Martin added the grant will enable Motion to "cover business critical costs incurred from the COVID pandemic whilst we continue our application for the Culture Recovery Fund from DCMS."