A B&Q store near Bristol has temporarily closed after staff members tested positive for coronavirus.

Two employees at the store in Longwell Green, South Gloucestershire, were tested after recently being on shift.

The store has since been closed for a deep-clean, which a B&Q spokesperson said was “beyond Government advice”.

It is expected to reopen tomorrow (August 25).

"We can confirm that our Longwell Green store is temporarily closed following two team members, who have recently been on shift, receiving a positive (Covid 19) test result,” the spokesperson said.

“Closing the store for deep cleaning is a precautionary measure and goes beyond government advice."

