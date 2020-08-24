Pictures show motorists and spectators gathered on Bristol's Clifton Downs for a racing meet, which reportedly attracted more than 300 people.

Officers from Avon and Somerset Police were called to the event on Sunday 23 August.

Footage shared on social media by Sam FM journalist, James Diamond, shows huge crowds of people on The Downs - an area on the edge of the city centre.

Just after 9.30pm officers arrived at the scene.

On Twitter police said they "will not tolerate dangerous driving and will not allow public roads to be used as a race track."

James, who captured last night's events, reported seeing fire crackers thrown into the crowd and heavy music playing all evening.

He said officers were in attendance but the gathering seemed "too big" for them to intervene.

Avon and Somerset Police has been contacted for an update.