Another week, another named storm, and it seems as though summer is ready to make way for autumn ahead of schedule. Last week Storm Ellen brought gales, flooding and huge waves to the West Country, and this week we have Storm Francis offering something similar.

As we head through this evening, heavy and prolonged rain will move in, lasting all night and into Tuesday morning. The hills and Moors will be wettest. Winds will strengthen too giving us all a wet and windy start to the day. The rain will clear pretty quickly but leave even stronger winds with gusts of up to 70 mph expected, even inland. Winds look to be strongest during the early part of Tuesday afternoon.

These are likely to bring disruption to travel with the Severn crossings at risk, train services and ferry crossings affected and slow road journeys. Trees and structures weakened from last week's storm may also be more likely to suffer damage, and it'll be another rough time for campers.

A gap between weather systems on Wednesday should bring some quieter weather but it looks like it'll stay windy through the morning. Please stay tuned over the next couple of days and take it easy if you are heading out across the region.